Punjab's wheat growers are on edge as unseasonal rains lash several parts of the state, raising fears of damage to standing crops. The unexpected showers, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in some areas, have sparked worries among farmers about the impact on their wheat harvest.

The untimely downpour comes at a critical juncture when the wheat crop is ripe for harvesting, coinciding with the onset of the wheat procurement season scheduled to begin on April 1 in Punjab and Haryana.

Reports from various regions, including Bathinda, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, and Pathankot, highlight concerns among farmers who have witnessed their crops being flattened by the heavy rains and high-velocity winds. Such adverse weather conditions are anticipated to adversely affect crop yields, with several farmers expressing dismay over the potential losses incurred.

In response to the situation, the Shiromani Akali Dal has urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to conduct a 'girdwari'—a field assessment—to evaluate the extent of crop damage caused by the rains and hailstorms.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal, stressed on the urgent need for the state government to provide interim compensation to affected farmers promptly. He reflected on the severity of the situation, particularly in the Malwa region, where the wheat crop has been majorly impacted by successive hailstorms.

Echoing her husband's sentiments, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Member of Parliament from Bathinda, called attention to the dire plight of farmers who have already suffered losses from previous crop damages. She urged immediate action to provide interim relief to affected farmers until a comprehensive assessment of the crop damage is conducted.

(With PTI inputs)

