×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Punjab wheat farmers concerned over crop damage from rains

The untimely downpour comes at a critical juncture when the wheat crop is ripe for harvesting.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government hikes wheat MSP
Wheat | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Punjab's wheat growers are on edge as unseasonal rains lash several parts of the state, raising fears of damage to standing crops. The unexpected showers, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in some areas, have sparked worries among farmers about the impact on their wheat harvest.

The untimely downpour comes at a critical juncture when the wheat crop is ripe for harvesting, coinciding with the onset of the wheat procurement season scheduled to begin on April 1 in Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

Reports from various regions, including Bathinda, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, and Pathankot, highlight concerns among farmers who have witnessed their crops being flattened by the heavy rains and high-velocity winds. Such adverse weather conditions are anticipated to adversely affect crop yields, with several farmers expressing dismay over the potential losses incurred.

In response to the situation, the Shiromani Akali Dal has urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to conduct a 'girdwari'—a field assessment—to evaluate the extent of crop damage caused by the rains and hailstorms.

Advertisement

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal, stressed on the urgent need for the state government to provide interim compensation to affected farmers promptly. He reflected on the severity of the situation, particularly in the Malwa region, where the wheat crop has been majorly impacted by successive hailstorms.

Echoing her husband's sentiments, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Member of Parliament from Bathinda, called attention to the dire plight of farmers who have already suffered losses from previous crop damages. She urged immediate action to provide interim relief to affected farmers until a comprehensive assessment of the crop damage is conducted.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

a few seconds ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

4 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

5 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

5 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

7 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

7 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

8 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

8 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

9 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

10 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

11 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

12 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

13 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

14 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

14 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

24 minutes ago
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Main Road To Be Partially Closed For One Year From April 1 For Metro work

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta M

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo