6G labs: Qualcomm, the leading manufacturer of smartphone processors, has partnered with Central government to formulate a roadmap for the development of industrial, automobile, and telecom electronics. The partnership was announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Qualcomm will also establish 6G labs, mirroring the successful establishment of 100 5G labs across India in collaboration with the central and state governments. The initiative aims to propel India's technological prowess and pave the way for next-generation connectivity solutions.

The inauguration of the Chennai Design Centre of Qualcomm, Inc., marked another milestone in this collaboration. With an investment of Rs 177.27 crore, the facility will specialize in wireless connectivity solutions, focusing on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.

Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of the Qualcomm Design Centre, stressing its role in fostering semiconductor design expertise in India. With approximately 1,600 semiconductor design teams, the centre is poised to contribute significantly to India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Furthermore, Vaishnaw reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to establish a robust semiconductor value chain in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' campaign. The recent foundation stone laying for three semiconductor facilities, coupled with Qualcomm's investment, signifies a pivotal step towards achieving self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing.

In addition to semiconductor development, Qualcomm has committed to partnering with Indian universities to support 6G research, aligning with the government's Bharat 6G Vision. The initiative reinforces India's ambitions to lead the world in next-generation telecommunications technologies.

(With PTI inputs)

