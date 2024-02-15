Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

RBI and Nepal Rastra Bank inks agreement for fast payment services

The core objective of this collaborative effort is to empower users of UPI and NPI.

Business Desk
RBI joins Nepal Rashtra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) inked a crucial agreement for the integration of their fast payment systems. The signing and exchange of Terms of Reference pave the way for the unification of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Nepal's National Payments Interface (NPI), with a specific focus on facilitating swift and cost-effective cross-border remittances.

The core objective of this collaborative effort is to empower users of UPI and NPI, enabling them to conduct instant and economical fund transfers between the two neighboring nations. Beyond the financial realm, this integration is poised to deepen the historical, cultural, and economic ties that have long defined the relationship between India and Nepal.

The exchanged Terms of Reference serve as the blueprint for the technical groundwork required to seamlessly interlink UPI and NPI. While the formal launch of this integration is set for a later date, the agreement underscores the commitment of both central banks to leverage cutting-edge payment systems to fortify economic bonds and streamline cross-border financial transactions.

This strategic move not only reflects the commitment of both central banks to technological advancements but also signals a positive shift in the landscape of cross-border remittances between India and Nepal. As the integration progresses, businesses and individuals can anticipate a more efficient and user-friendly cross-border payment experience.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

