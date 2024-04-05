×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

RBI MPC meeting: Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The RBI in its latest MPC Meeting decided to keep the repo rate unchanged.

Reported by: Business Desk
Republic
Republic | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI MPC: Going by the expectations of the Street, the Reserve Bank of India in its bimonthly monetary policy meeting (MPC) kept its key interest rate ( repo rate) unchanged for 7th time in a row at 6.50 per cent, the RBI governor Shkatikanta Das said on Friday. “ The repo rate is unchanged at 6.5 per cent, the standing deposit facility rate is at 6.25 per cent, and the marginal standing facility rate is at 6.75 per cent,” Das told in an MPC briefing.  This was the first monetary policy meeting in the fiscal year FY25. The central bank last hiked the repo rate to 6.5 per cent per cent was in February 2023. 

Growth Forecast

Advertisement

"Growth has continued to sustain its momentum, surpassing all projections. Headline inflation has eased to 5.1 per cent during both January and February, and this has come down to 5.1 per cent in these two months from the earlier peak of 5.7 per cent in the month of December. Looking ahead, robust growth prospects provide the policy space to remain focused on inflation and ensure its descent to the target of 4 per cent," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said today. Putting a stop to all the expectations of revising the growth forecast, Das said, “ The real GDP growth projection for FY25 is at  7 per cent and quarterly the growth forecast in Q1 is at 7.1  per cent, Q2 at 6.9 per cent and Q3 and Q4 each at 7 per cent.” 

Inflation Forecast

Advertisement

Talking about inflation RBI governor added, " “Two years ago, when CPI inflation peaked at 7.8 per cent in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation. The elephant has now gone out for a walk and appears to be returning to the forest. We'd like the elephant to return to the forest and remain there on a durable basis. The CPI inflation must continue to moderate and align with the target on a durable basis. Till this is achieved, our task remains unfinished.” Thus the apex bank kept the inflation projection in FY25 at 4.5 per cent. 

The RBI governor reiterated the apex bank's commitment to align inflation with its mid-term target and said that the MPC has decided to be resolute in its commitment to align CPI to its target.  According to Das, in the last few months, growth and inflation dynamics have played a favourable. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Chelsea

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

5 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

5 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

5 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

6 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

7 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

8 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

9 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

10 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

12 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

12 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

13 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

13 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

14 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

15 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

16 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

17 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Huawei US trial

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo