×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

The food inflation in January stood at 8.30 per cent in January 2024.

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Inflation
Inflation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Retail inflation in Feb: The retail inflation in February eased marginally to 5.09 per cent, against 5.1 per cent seen in January, data released by the government on Tuesday showed. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in December 2023 was at 5.69 per cent. The CPI retail inflation has been out of RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for almost 53 weeks in a row.  “The Indian CPI inflation remained unchanged at the previous month's 5.1 per cent YoY in Feb 2024, in line with ICRA’s expectations. Barring food and beverages, the inflation across all other sub-groups eased in Feb 2024, indicating that the momentum in the non-food items continued to track a welcome moderation,” rating agency ICRA said.   The food inflation rose to 8.66 per cent in February against 8.30 per cent in January. The food inflation stood at 9.53 per cent in December.  

 “CPI inflation, broadly in line with the expectations, has remain unchanged at 5.1 per cent in February. While there was a broad-based moderation across all major categories, the inflation was kept elevated by higher food prices, "Rajni Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge said.   There was persisting deflation in the fuel and light category. The recent move to further decrease LPG prices is anticipated to keep this segment in the deflationary zone in the coming months. Core inflation remained subdued and moderated even further, consistently staying below the 4% threshold for three consecutive months. A muted consumption demand and a moderation in global commodity prices have continued to impact core inflation prints.  

 “The February CPI print shows flat numbers with no change. More seasonal factors are coming into play,” NR Bhanumurthy, Vice Chancellor of BR Ambedkar School of Economics told Republic Business. He also added, “The broad takeaway is that inflationary pressure is still not gone.”  The retail inflation is in line with the expectations of all economists who made projections that the CPI print in February will come in range of 5-5.1 per cent. 

In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, the Chief Economist of IDFC First Bank said that inflation was expected to be at 5.2 per cent.\  Food and Vegetable Inflation  In February, the vegetable inflation rose to 30.25 per cent, against 27.03 per cent reported in January. Similarly, cereals inflation declined from 7.83 per cent in January to 7.60 per cent in February. Pulses inflation also moderated to 18.90 per cent, against 19.54 per cent reported in January.  “As far as vegetable, pulses, cereals inflation is concerned, in my view they are transitory in my view,” Bhanumurthy said.  

Advertisement

 According to ICRA, the food and beverages inflation printed above the 7 per cent-mark for the fourth month in a row. While the food and beverages inflation posted an unpleasant uptick in Feb 2024 vis-à-vis Jan 2024, this was not broad-based, with seven of the 12 sub-items witnessing a moderation in their YoY inflation print.   Talking about the food inflation, Gaura said, “We expect a slight uptake in food inflation as we exit the winter months and moderation in vegetable prices reduces. On a year-on-year basis, food price pressures remain elevated in vegetables, pulses and spices. Cereals inflation which has been persistent since mid-FY23, has moderated over the last few months.”  Bhanumurthy concurring with Gaura of IDFC First Bank said that rising vegetable prices may push up the inflation numbers going forward. 

“This is a fair kind of assessment in my view,” he added. 

Advertisement

According to Bhanumurthy, the CPI print is posing a challenge in front of RBI's monetary policy meeting which is slated to take place in April. “April is a main monetary policy meeting, and the apex bank will grapple with challenge in navigating interest rate, as CPI is still outside the tolerance bank of RBI.” Bhanumurthy opined.  

 “Looking ahead, a favourable base effect is expected to persist until July 2024, helping absorb potential upward risks to price pressures to a certain extent. For FY24, we expect inflation to average 5.4 per cent, with Q4FY24 at 5.1 per cent. We expect inflation to average 4.8 per cent in FY25. Given that the RBI Governor has been highlighting the aim of getting inflation to 4% on a durable basis, the policy rates are likely to be kept on hold in the upcoming policy meeting, with no change in stance,” Sinha of CareEdge said.     

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

2 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Hails India's Forces in Pokhran | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Factory output rises 3.8% in January 2024

    Economy News18 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo