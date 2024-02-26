Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Shifts in Consumer Behavior anticipated in New CPI Series

The survey underscores a decline in the share of food expenditure across both rural and urban segments.

Business Desk
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines.
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New CPI Series: The recently unveiled Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23 indicates a remarkable improvement in the economic well-being of rural households compared to urban counterparts, highlighting the success of government initiatives in enhancing rural incomes. The Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) gap between rural and urban areas has significantly narrowed, signaling positive economic shifts. 

The survey underscores a decline in the share of food expenditure across both rural and urban segments, accompanied by an encouraging rise in spending on proteins, notably higher in rural areas than urban. These trends are likely to influence the forthcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI), potentially resulting in lower weights for food and higher weights for core goods and services.

Advertisement

Contrary to perceptions of a sluggish rural economy, the observed rural expenditure growth can be attributed to higher rural inflation and the sector's higher marginal propensity to consume (MPC). The survey suggests tangible improvements in rural livelihoods, particularly among the lowest-income groups, closing the gap with urban standards.

However, income inequality is on the rise at the top, with over an 85 per cent difference in spending for the highest 10 per cent of households. The survey also highlights positive trends in nutritional choices, with declining shares of food in MPCE and increased spending on fruits, milk, durable goods, and entertainment.

Advertisement

Case for New CPI Series

The evolving consumer behavior captured in the survey is expected to influence the new CPI series. Anticipated changes include a likely reduction in the weight of food and beverages, currently comprising around 46 per cent of the index, and an increased focus on core goods and services.

Advertisement

This shift aims to create a more stable CPI that better aligns with contemporary consumption patterns. The revision of the CPI index is underway, with the next survey expected to be completed by Jul-24, and the updated series likely to be released by Jul-Aug 2025.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

2 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

3 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

3 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

3 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

3 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

4 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

20 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

20 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Says She's On Instagram For Quick Money;

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. The Paytm Saga Unfolded: Will users still be able to ‘Paytm Karo’?

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Kerala: Elderly Woman Beaten to Death by Son After Argument

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Tiger Attacks Wild Bull In 'Pilibhit Tiger Reserve' Video Goes Viral

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Yami Gautam Reacts To PM Modi's Mention Of Her Film Article 370

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo