English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

State oil firms plan Rs 10/litre petrol, diesel price cut amid record profits

Against the backdrop of stable fuel prices maintained by public sector fuel retailers since April 2022, signs of an impending pricing review have emerged.

Business Desk
Petrol
Petrol | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a potential relief for motorists grappling with rising fuel costs and a measure to curb inflation, state-run oil companies are reportedly contemplating a substantial reduction in petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs 10 per litre next month. The move comes on the heels of an anticipated record profit of Rs 75,000 crore for the third quarter, despite a decline in crude oil costs, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Against the backdrop of stable fuel prices maintained by public sector fuel retailers since April 2022, signs of an impending pricing review have emerged. Officials suggest that oil marketing companies (OMCs) may have a profit margin of Rs 10 per litre, potentially benefitting consumers.

Advertisement

Sources told Hindustan Times that the three major OMCs, under government administration and holding significant market share, reported substantial net profits in the first half of fiscal year 2023-24. This marked an extraordinary 4,917 per cent increase compared to the entire financial year of 2022-23.

"With higher marketing margins on fuel sales, the three OMCs have posted significant net profits in Q1 and Q2 [of FY2023-24], and the trend will continue in Q3. After results by the end of this month, they may consider reducing petrol and diesel rates between Rs 5 and Rs 10 a litre, keeping some cushion for future spikes in international oil prices. A decision will be taken by the companies in consultations with their stakeholders," a source told Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore for the July-September quarter last year, benefiting from low crude prices and higher gross refining margin (GRM). Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) turned its fortunes around by reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,244 crore in the July-September quarter, marking a significant recovery from a net loss of Rs 338 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year.
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement