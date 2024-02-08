Advertisement

Terra Motors Investment: A leading electric vehicle ecosystem developer, Terra Motors has joined hands with Tamil Nadu State Government to electrify the EV infrastructure in the state. Under this partnership, Terra Motors has pledged to invest Rs 50 crores to enhance the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state.

Investment and Employment

The Rs. 50 Crore investment is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities in the state, paving the way for substantial investments in the EV space.

“I am honored to be a part of this landmark partnership and cannot wait to see what it brings for us. Our strategic investment of Rs.50 crore in Tamil Nadu will allow us to enhance the existing EV charging infrastructure in the state, strengthening India’s EV charging network,”Akihiro Ueda, CEO of Terra Motors, commented on the initiative, saying, I am confident our partnership will set new standards in the global EV industry and allow us to contribute significantly towards Tamil Nadu’s economic development.”

Terra Motors has recently expanded its geographical presence in India by establishing its EV charging infrastructure vertical, Terra Charge's new office, across six Indian cities - Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, this strategic collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government formalizes the company's commitment to expand in India.

Terra Motors plans to leverage its advanced technology and global market knowledge to offer efficient electric vehicle solutions tailored to the specific needs of the state’s EV market.The investment will contribute to India’s green transportation drive,helping achieve the target of 30 per cent of new registered private vehicles to be electric.

The state partnership is expected to usher technological breakthroughs and address the range anxiety issue significantly. The company is exploring more meaningful collaboration with state government and local entities to cater to the growing Indian EV market.