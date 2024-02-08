English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Terra Motors promises to invest Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu

The Rs. 50 Crore investment is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities in the state.

Business Desk
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap
7. Lucid Motors: $9.9 billion | Image:Lucid Motors website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Terra Motors Investment: A leading electric vehicle ecosystem developer, Terra Motors has joined hands with Tamil Nadu State Government to electrify the EV infrastructure in the state. Under this partnership, Terra Motors has pledged to invest Rs 50 crores to enhance the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state. 

Investment and Employment

Advertisement

The Rs. 50 Crore investment is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities in the state, paving the way for substantial investments in the EV space. 

“I am honored to be a part of this landmark partnership and cannot wait to see what it brings for us. Our strategic investment of Rs.50 crore in Tamil Nadu will allow us to enhance the existing EV charging infrastructure in the state, strengthening India’s EV charging network,”Akihiro Ueda, CEO of Terra Motors, commented on the initiative, saying,  I am confident our partnership will set new standards in the global EV industry and allow us to contribute significantly towards Tamil Nadu’s economic development.” 

Advertisement

Terra Motors has recently expanded its geographical presence in India by establishing its EV charging infrastructure vertical, Terra Charge's new office, across six Indian cities - Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, this strategic collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government formalizes the company's commitment to expand in India. 

Terra Motors plans to leverage its advanced technology and global market knowledge to offer efficient electric vehicle solutions tailored to the specific needs of the state’s EV market.The investment will contribute to India’s green transportation drive,helping achieve the target of 30 per cent of new registered private vehicles to be electric. 

Advertisement

The state partnership is expected to usher technological breakthroughs and address the range anxiety issue significantly. The company is exploring more meaningful collaboration with state government and local entities to cater to the growing Indian EV market.

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement