Tourist surge in HP: Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector witnessed a commendable surge in 2023, bouncing back from the disruptions caused by heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides. Despite a temporary halt in tourist inflow during the monsoon, the state managed to record a 6 per cent overall increase in tourist arrivals, reaching an impressive 1.60 crore visitors, up from 1.51 crore in 2022.

The monsoon season presented significant challenges, resulting in losses amounting to a staggering Rs 9,905.77 crore and claiming more than 200 lives. In a dramatic episode, 75,000 stranded tourists had to be evacuated in July 2023 due to blocked roads, prompting swift relief and restoration efforts.

The revival of the tourism industry, marked by the Kullu International Dussehra, showcased the resilience of Himachal Pradesh. Notably, the surge in foreign tourists was remarkable, experiencing a remarkable 53% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Key Catalysts

Key catalysts for this recovery included strategic infrastructure development and the addition of new tourist hotspots, with the Atal tunnel emerging as a major draw. Mukesh Thakur, President of the Manali Hoteliers Association, attributed the rise in visitors to the tunnel, now considered a tourist hotspot.

The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, outlined ambitious plans during the budget speech, aiming to position Himachal Pradesh as a destination for five crore tourists annually. The vision includes the development of Chandratal, Kaza, and Tandi in Lahaul-Spiti, as well as Rackchham and Nako 'Chango' Khab in Kinnaur.

In the face of adversity, Himachal Pradesh's tourism resilience stands as a testament to effective recovery measures, infrastructure investments, and a strategic vision for the future.