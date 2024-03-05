English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Unemployment rate drops to 3.1% in 2023, indicating post-pandemic recovery

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data showed a steady improvement in the employment landscape, showcasing a downward trend in unemployment rates.

Reported by: Business Desk
Unemployment
Unemployment | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Unemployment rate drops: In a positive turn of events, India's unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above decreased to 3.1 per cent in 2023, marking a notable decline from the previous years, according to the latest report from the National Sample Survey Organisation under the Ministry of Statistics.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data showed a steady improvement in the employment landscape, showcasing a downward trend in unemployment rates over the past three years. In 2022, the unemployment rate stood at 3.6 per cent, while it was at 4.2 per cent in 2021.

Advertisement

The decline in joblessness reflects a recovery from the economic downturn induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted nationwide lockdowns in March 2020 to curb the spread of the virus.

The report highlighted an encouraging trend in the labour market, particularly with the lifting of lockdown measures by both the central and state governments. Both urban and rural areas witnessed improvements in employment figures.

Advertisement

The unemployment rate among females dropped to 3 per cent in 2023 from 3.3 per cent in 2022 and 3.4 per cent in 2021, while for males, it decreased to 3.2 per cent in 2023 from 3.7 per cent in 2022 and 4.5 per cent in 2021.

In urban areas, the unemployment rate declined to 5.2 per cent in 2023 from 5.7 per cent in 2022 and 6.5 per cent in 2021. Similarly, rural areas saw a decrease to 2.4 per cent in 2023 from 2.8 per cent in 2022 and 3.3 per cent in 2021.

Advertisement

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Current Weekly Status (CWS) increased in urban areas, rising to 56.2 per cent in 2023 from 52.8 per cent in 2022 and 51.8 per cent in 2021.

The PLFS, launched in April 2017 by the NSSO, provides estimates of unemployed persons based on the Current Weekly Status approach. In this method, a person is deemed unemployed if they did not work for even one hour during the week but sought or made themselves available for work for at least one hour during that period.

Advertisement

The positive trajectory in employment metrics, as indicated by the declining unemployment rate and increasing LFPR, suggests a promising outlook for India's economy post-pandemic. The rise in the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) to 53.4 per cent in 2023 further reinforces the resilience and recovery of the country's labour market.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo