UP Govt Budget: The Uttar Pradesh government's FY25 budget on Monday allocated Rs 2,600 crore for culture and urban development departments for organising Mahakumbh-2025 while providing funds for an international Ramayan and Vedic research centre in Ayodhya.

Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that Rs 100 crore will be given to the culture department for organising Mahakumbh-2025 and Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated to the urban development department for making arrangements for the grand religious event with world-class facilities.

For the all-round development of Ayodhya, another Rs 100 crore has been proposed in the budget, he said.

A provision of Rs 14.68 crore has been made for the setting up of Nishad Raj Guha Cultural Centre, Shringverpur, Rs 11.79 crore for the establishment of a music college in Hariharpur of Azamgarh district and another Rs 10.53 crore to set up the Maharishi Valmiki Cultural Centre at Chitrakoot.

Besides, Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya, Khanna said.

More than 37.9 crore tourists came to Uttar Pradesh from January to October in 2023, out of which the number of Indian tourists was about 37.77 crore and that of foreign tourists was about 13.43 lakh, he said.

Like every year, this year also "Deepotsav" was organised on a large scale in Ayodhya. On this occasion, a Guinness World Record was created by lighting 22 lakh 23 thousand lamps at Ram Ki Pauri, he said.

Tourism development and beautification works are being carried out in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Bateshwar Dham, Garhmukteshwar, Shuktirtha Dham, Maa Shakumbhari Devi, Sarnath and other important tourist places.

Under the 'Chief Minister Tourism Development Partnership Scheme', there is a plan to develop one tourist destination in each assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that previous governments ignored cultural heritage but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the work is on to develop them.

After the expansion/beautification of the route from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to river Ganga, the number of devotees has increased by 4 to 5 times.

Given the possible increase in the number of tourists and devotees to pay obeisance at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya district, work of widening/ beautification of three access roads and development of parking and public facilities is being done at 6 places, he said