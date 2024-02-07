Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Volatile crude oil prices in near-term could pose risk to inflation outlook: RBI

As per the RBI report, on the domestic side, the impact of El Niño conditions could present a challenge to agricultural output and food prices.

Business Desk
Crude Oil
Crude Oil | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Continuation of production cuts by OPEC+25 coupled with mounting uncertainties stemming from the conflict in West Asia could keep crude oil prices volatile in the near term and pose a risk to the inflation outlook, the apex bank said.

“An oil price surge of 10 per cent from the baseline of $85 per barrel could weaken domestic growth by 15 basis points and increase inflation by 30 basis points. The declining oil intensity of GDP (i.e., the volume of oil consumed per unit of GDP) could, however, offset the impact of the oil price shock,” the RBI stated in a note.

Advertisement

As per the RBI report, on the domestic side, the impact of El Niño conditions could present a challenge to agricultural output and food prices. “While the decline in global commodity prices and effective domestic supply management could help moderate food inflation, the impact of higher rural inflation relative to the urban sector, as witnessed in recent months, could have a more pronounced impact on rural demand,” RBI added.

Real GDP grew by 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2023-24, buoyed by strong consumption and investment growth that offset the drag from a decline in exports.

Advertisement

The RBI believes that spillover effects from the slowdown in world trade, tighter global financial conditions, increasing fragmentation, and geopolitical strife would remain contingent risks to external demand.

Talking about headline inflation, it said that headline inflation is progressively aligning with the medium-term target of 4 per cent. “It has eased to 5.6 per cent in November 2023 but remains susceptible to food price shocks. Meanwhile, core inflation (i.e., consumer price Index (CPI) excluding food and fuel) is exhibiting a sustained disinflation, easing to 4.1,” it added further.

Advertisement

Published December 29th, 2023 at 17:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranbir, Alia, Vicky To Work Solely On Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Toddler Seen Playing With A King Cobra

    Info13 minutes ago

  3. Delhi's Pragati Maidan Sees Design flaws, Cracks, Needs Total Overhaul

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement