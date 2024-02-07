What are the challenges in front of India’s growth?

Advertisement

Risks to growth: The world is grappling with many economic challenges at the same time. Slow demand coupled with geopolitical disturbances have battered the global economy. When the global economy is not doing well, India has emerged as the poster boy of growth. The nation is dubbed as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. But what are the key risks to global growth? What are the factors that can derail the global growth and its recovery?

Here are some factors that can impact the growth of the world as well as India, as highlighted in a report by Elara Securities.

Rate Cut

Longer-than-expected wait for the first cut by the Fed and other DM banks (ex-Japan). Globally, the interest rates have gone up, and every central bank has shown its inclination towards “Higher for longer” rates. So rate cut and its timing have a major role to play in global growth.

Geopolitical Tension

Flaring up of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a fall-out of the Israel-Hamas conflict. In the last few years, geopolitical tensions have posed formidable challenges in front of economies across the world.

Red Sea Crisis

Elongated Red Sea /Panama Canal risks inject permanent upside to 2024 inflation projections. The disruption in the Red Sea can potentially impact trade between many countries as the route is the most important one for shipping of crude oil.

Return of Grand Old Party

The return of GOP in the US likely leads to the potential withdrawal of US troops from Ukraine, abandoning the US-Israel relationship, pulling back spending, and jeopardizing meeting climate goals.

Capex Allocations

Capex allocation by the Indian government begins moderating even as the private capex cycle slows down. The government in the past has increased their capital allocation significantly.

Slowdown in Consumption

The slowdown in consumption and growth amid tightening rules for unsecured credit.