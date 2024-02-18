Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

What is Lipstick effect in the economy? All you need to know

The "lipstick effect" is an economic theory that suggests during tough economic times, people are more likely to purchase less expensive luxury goods.

Business Desk
Lipstick
Lipstick | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lipstick effect decoded: Cosmetic sales and underwear sales can tell you a lot about the health of the economy.  During the global financial crisis of 2008,  the sales of underwear in the US rose sharply.  It is widely seen that in the times of distress, people spend on having small-ticket luxurious products rather than going for big-ticket luxurious items. 

The "lipstick effect" is an economic theory that suggests during tough economic times, people are more likely to purchase less expensive luxury goods, such as cosmetics, as a way to indulge themselves without making major financial commitments. The term specifically refers to the idea that, during economic downturns, sales of small indulgences like lipstick tend to rise, even as consumers cut back on larger luxury items.

Advertisement

The concept was named after the observation that during the Great Depression in the 1930s, sales of lipstick reportedly increased. The theory behind the lipstick effect is that people may be more inclined to spend on small, affordable luxuries as a form of psychological comfort or self-care, even when facing financial challenges.

The lipstick effect is considered a manifestation of consumer behavior influenced by economic conditions. It highlights how consumer spending patterns can shift in response to economic uncertainty, with individuals seeking comfort or small indulgences during difficult times.

Advertisement

The Lipstick Effect, as a phenomenon, is not limited to any specific country and can be observed in various regions, including India. During economic downturns or periods of financial uncertainty, people may exhibit similar behavior of spending on smaller, affordable luxury items while cutting back on larger, more expensive purchases.

Lipstick Effect in India

Advertisement

In the context of India, the country has experienced economic fluctuations over the years. In times of economic challenges, individuals may choose to indulge in smaller luxuries, such as cosmetics, to lift their spirits or maintain a sense of normalcy. 

It's important to note that consumer behavior is influenced by a variety of factors, including cultural, social, and economic conditions. While the concept of the Lipstick Effect may be relevant in India, the degree to which it is observed can depend on the unique dynamics of the Indian market and the specific circumstances prevailing in the country at any given point in time.

Advertisement

The Lipstick Effect, as a phenomenon, is not limited to any specific country and can be observed in various regions, including India. During economic downturns or periods of financial uncertainty, people may exhibit similar behavior of spending on smaller, affordable luxury items while cutting back on larger, more expensive purchases.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo