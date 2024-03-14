The WPI inflation had lingered in the negative territory from April to October | Image: Unsplash

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to 0.2 per cent in February, a slight decrease from the 0.27 per cent recorded in the previous month.

The WPI inflation had lingered in the negative territory from April to October before turning positive in November at 0.26 per cent.

According to a statement from the commerce and industry ministry released on Wednesday, the annual inflation rate based on the all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 0.20 per cent for February 2024, compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

While overall inflation remained subdued, food inflation saw a marginal uptick, rising to 6.95 per cent in February from 6.85 per cent in January. Notably, inflation in vegetables registered a slight increase to 19.78 per cent from 19.71 per cent in the previous month.

Furthermore, the WPI inflation for pulses witnessed an increase to 18.48 per cent in February, compared to 16.06 per cent in January, reflecting some upward pressure in certain commodity categories.

Overall, the data indicates a modest inflationary environment, with food prices exerting some upward pressure, warranting continued monitoring by policymakers and market participants alike.

(With PTI inputs)

