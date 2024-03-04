English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Majority of people will stop using UPI if transaction fee is imposed: Survey

LocalCircles highlights that a substantial portion of respondents (37%) reported encountering transaction fees on their UPI payments within the past year.

UPI transaction fees survey
UPI transaction fees survey | Image:Freepik
UPI transaction fees survey: An overwhelming majority of users are poised to discontinue using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) if subjected to transaction fees, according to a recent online survey by LocalCircles.

The survey, which garnered over 34,000 responses from individuals across 364 districts, indicates a significant apprehension toward the imposition of transaction charges on UPI payments. Of the respondents, comprising 67 per cent male and 33 per cent female participants, the sentiment is clear: 73 per cent expressed their intent to abandon UPI usage if transaction fees were introduced.

LocalCircles highlights that a substantial portion of respondents (37 per cent) reported encountering transaction fees on their UPI payments within the past year. This revelation contradicts previous assurances from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry regarding the absence of plans to implement such charges.

In August 2022, the RBI released a discussion paper proposing a tiered fee structure for UPI transactions based on varying transaction amounts. Despite subsequent clarifications from the finance ministry negating any imminent imposition of fees, user concerns persist.

The survey also sheds light on UPI usage patterns, with half of the respondents indicating they conduct more than 10 transactions monthly. This substantial engagement underscores the integral role UPI plays in facilitating digital payments across India.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

