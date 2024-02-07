English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Modi govt believes in continuation of reform: Yogendra Kapoor

Speaking on Republic ahead of the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am today, he said the budget will not be populist

Business Desk
#BudgetWithRepublic
#BudgetWithRepublic | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The NDA government has always believed in the continuation of reform, which means the Interim Budget due to be presented at 11 am today will likely not be populist, according to senior economist and tax and business expert Yogendra Kapoor.

The Prime Minister in his speech yesterday coined the term GYAN - standing for Garib, Youth, Annadata (farmers) and Naari (women) as the four focus areas for the government ahead of the Budget, which is a run-up to the General Elections this year.

Speaking on tax reforms, Kapoor said the economy has transformed from an informal to a formal one.

“The taxation and the financial sector reforms undertaken by the government in the form of demonetisation are now reaping results on ground, there is a transformation of the economy from an informal to a formal one.”

Appreciating the trend, he said there is an increase in direct as well as indirect tax collections in the form of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

The roadmap, he said, reflects all-round efforts by the government to ensure there is no element of tax terrorism, a term that was initially associated with the regime.

Faceless assessments as an interface between tax officials and assessee is another measure undertaken by the government to create trust, he added.

In terms of momentum, he said skill development is one area of for advancement in the lower strata, apart from medical infrastructure and efforts for education on grassroots.

 The government has acted as a facilitator, he added, with India moving from a hard working to a smart working nation.

“Private investment is going to grow on a geometric progression basis which was lacking in the past,” he said.

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:50 IST

