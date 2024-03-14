Need for info sharing among countries to assess regulatory standings | Image: United Nations

Need for info sharing: There is a pressing need for more platforms facilitating information sharing among countries to assess regulatory standings, identify gaps, learn from best practices, and align better with international laws, Rupa Chanda, Director of Trade Investment, and Innovation at United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ( UNESCAP) said at Asia Pacific Policy Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chanda said that specific policies related to online transactions, such as consumer protection laws and cybersecurity regulations, vary widely across APAC countries.

"Across Asia Pacific Economic Commision, there is a lack of harmonization with existing UN conventions, particularly in cybersecurity laws," she added.

E- Commerce

According to Chanda, similar discrepancies are observed in e-commerce facilitation, dispute resolution mechanisms, and regulations about e-contracts, e-payments, and paperless trade.

She further added that despite regional initiatives for data regulation and stringent rules for online trade, divergence persists. The absence of international guidelines leads countries to pursue their own regulatory directions at the national level.

Chanda believes that collaboration among countries is essential for understanding and leveraging each other's experiences in digital trade regulation.