Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

NSSO consumer survey reveals decline in poverty to 5%: NITI Aayog CEO

The average per capita monthly expenditure across all categories stood at Rs 3,773 in rural areas and Rs 6,459 in urban regions.

Business Desk
NSSO consumer survey
NSSO consumer survey | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
NSSO consumer survey: The latest consumer expenditure survey conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) indicates a remarkable decline in poverty levels in India, plummeting to a mere 5 per cent, BVR Subrahmanyam, the CEO of NITI Aayog, said on Sunday, highlighting the burgeoning prosperity across both rural and urban regions of the nation.

The NSSO, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, revealed insights into household consumption expenditure for the fiscal year 2022-23. The data showcased a surge, with per capita monthly household expenditure more than doubling in 2022-23 in comparison to 2011-12.

Subrahmanyam, addressing reporters, stressed the pivotal role of this long-awaited consumer expenditure survey in assessing poverty status and evaluating the efficacy of poverty alleviation measures. "The survey findings affirm that poverty in India has dipped below five percent," he said.

Subrahmanyam outlined the meticulous categorisation of individuals into 20 distinct segments for the survey's execution. The average per capita monthly expenditure across all categories stood at Rs 3,773 in rural areas and Rs 6,459 in urban regions. Particularly illuminating was the revelation that the 0-5 per cent fractile class exhibited comparable consumption levels, indicative of poverty predominantly concentrated within this group.

Highlighting a notable trend, Subrahmanyam underscored the substantial increase in consumption, mirroring a 2.5-fold surge in both rural and urban areas. "This underscores the inclusive progress unfolding across urban and rural landscapes," he remarked, signalling a narrowing gap between the two.

Consumption of cereals and food in urban areas as a share has gone down from 12 per cent in 1999-2000 and over six per cent in 2011-12 to less than four per cent now, while the total consumption of food in urban areas as a share in the average MPCE has gone down to 39 per cent for the first time ever from almost 50 per cent in 1999-2000 and 43 per cent in 2011-12.

“This means people are becoming prosperous with extra income. And with this increased prosperity, they are spending more on other things than food. And in food, you will see they are drinking more milk, eating fruits and more vegetables. And the most significant is that they are spending more on processed food,” Subrahmanyam said.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

