×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Pakistan reaches staff-level agreement with IMF for $1.1 billion disbursement

The funds mark the final tranche of a $3 billion rescue package secured by Pakistan last summer, which helped avert a sovereign debt default.

Reported by: Business Desk
pak
International Monetary Fund (IMF) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan IMF agreement: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement to unlock a $1.1 billion financial assistance for the debt-ridden South Asian nation.

The funds mark the final tranche of a $3 billion rescue package secured by Pakistan last summer, which helped avert a sovereign debt default. However, Islamabad is not stopping there and is seeking yet another long-term bailout to address its ongoing financial challenges.

Advertisement

"The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the second and final review of Pakistan's stabilisation program," stated the IMF in a released statement. However, the agreement is contingent upon approval by the IMF's Executive Board and is set to expire on April 11.

The agreement follows five days of intensive talks between the IMF mission and Pakistani officials, focusing on reviewing the fiscal consolidation benchmarks set for the loan. Upon the announcement of the deal, most Pakistan dollar bonds experienced an uptick in trading.

Advertisement

For instance, the 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25 cents at 83.957 cents on the dollar, while the 2025 bond rose by 0.21 cents to 92.023 cents on the dollar.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had previously indicated Islamabad's intention to seek another long-term bailout. The IMF confirmed Pakistan's interest in such a deal and stated its readiness to formulate a medium-term program if Pakistan submits an application.

Advertisement

While the government has not officially disclosed the size of the additional funding it seeks through a successor program, reports suggest that Pakistan plans to request a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF.

Pakistan's economy has been grappling with severe challenges, including a 0.2 per cent contraction last year and an anticipated growth rate of around 2 per cent for the current year. The nation faces low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation rates at 23 per cent, policy interest rates at 22 per cent, and significant depreciation of the local currency.

Advertisement

In preparation for the stand-by arrangement, Pakistan had to fulfill IMF conditions, including revising its budget, increasing interest rates, enhancing revenue generation through taxation, and adjusting the prices of essential utilities like electricity and gas, which have contributed to inflationary pressures.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

a few seconds ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

a minute ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

2 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

5 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

5 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

6 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

8 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

9 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

10 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

11 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

13 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

15 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

15 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

16 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

17 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

18 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

18 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo