Pakistan IMF agreement: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement to unlock a $1.1 billion financial assistance for the debt-ridden South Asian nation.

The funds mark the final tranche of a $3 billion rescue package secured by Pakistan last summer, which helped avert a sovereign debt default. However, Islamabad is not stopping there and is seeking yet another long-term bailout to address its ongoing financial challenges.

"The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the second and final review of Pakistan's stabilisation program," stated the IMF in a released statement. However, the agreement is contingent upon approval by the IMF's Executive Board and is set to expire on April 11.

The agreement follows five days of intensive talks between the IMF mission and Pakistani officials, focusing on reviewing the fiscal consolidation benchmarks set for the loan. Upon the announcement of the deal, most Pakistan dollar bonds experienced an uptick in trading.

For instance, the 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25 cents at 83.957 cents on the dollar, while the 2025 bond rose by 0.21 cents to 92.023 cents on the dollar.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had previously indicated Islamabad's intention to seek another long-term bailout. The IMF confirmed Pakistan's interest in such a deal and stated its readiness to formulate a medium-term program if Pakistan submits an application.

While the government has not officially disclosed the size of the additional funding it seeks through a successor program, reports suggest that Pakistan plans to request a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF.

Pakistan's economy has been grappling with severe challenges, including a 0.2 per cent contraction last year and an anticipated growth rate of around 2 per cent for the current year. The nation faces low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation rates at 23 per cent, policy interest rates at 22 per cent, and significant depreciation of the local currency.

In preparation for the stand-by arrangement, Pakistan had to fulfill IMF conditions, including revising its budget, increasing interest rates, enhancing revenue generation through taxation, and adjusting the prices of essential utilities like electricity and gas, which have contributed to inflationary pressures.

(With Reuters inputs.)

