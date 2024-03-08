×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

PM Modi announces Rs 100 reduction in LPG cylinder prices on International Women's Day

The reduction in LPG cylinder prices comes as a welcome relief for families grappling with rising expenses, particularly amid economic challenges

Reported by: Business Desk
PM Modi LPG price reduction
PM Modi LPG price reduction | Image:Republic
LPG price reduction: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, March 8, 2024, a reduction of Rs 100 in LPG cylinder prices on the occasion of International Women's Day. This move is aimed at alleviating financial pressure on households, especially benefitting women.

The Prime Minister took to his official social media account to share the news, highlighting the positive impact it will have on millions of households across the nation, particularly empowering women. He stated, "This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

The reduction in LPG cylinder prices comes as a welcome relief for families grappling with rising expenses, particularly amid economic challenges. By making cooking gas more affordable, the initiative aims to support the well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment.

PM Modi emphasised that the decision is aligned with the government's commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for all citizens. The move underscores the government's dedication to addressing the needs of households and promoting gender equality.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

