Advertisement

LPG price reduction: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, March 8, 2024, a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas prices on the occasion of International Women's Day. This move is aimed at alleviating financial pressure on households, especially benefitting women.

The Prime Minister took to his official social media account to share the news, highlighting the positive impact it will have on millions of households across the nation, particularly empowering women. He stated, "This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

Advertisement

Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.



By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The reduction in LPG cylinder prices comes as a welcome relief for families grappling with rising expenses, particularly amid economic challenges. By making cooking gas more affordable, the initiative aims to support the well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment.

Advertisement

PM Modi emphasised that the decision is aligned with the government's commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for all citizens. The move underscores the government's dedication to addressing the needs of households and promoting gender equality.