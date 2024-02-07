Advertisement

India economic growth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi confidently predicted India's rise to the third-largest global economy during his potential third term in office, sparking debate and comparisons to past growth under different administrations.

The prime minister expressed strong belief in India surpassing Japan and Germany to become the world's third-largest economy within his potential third term (2024-2029). He also contrasted India's current economic trajectory with the UPA government's 2014 prediction of reaching the same position by 2044.



Prime Minister Modi emphasised initiatives like GST, digitalisation, and poverty reduction as drivers of economic growth. He stressed the importance of self-reliance on green energy and semiconductors for creating quality jobs. He also drew comparisons to Congress-era inflation, claiming his government's control despite global challenges.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)