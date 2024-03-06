PM Modi Kashmir Visit: Post Article 370 Abrogation, J&K Set To Get More Infra Boost

Advertisement

PM Modi Kashmir visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on July 5, 2019, scheduled for Thursday, has been welcomed by the trade and business community in the Valley, which is hopeful that the PM will make announcements to boost trade, economy and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the sectors that may get a boost from PM Modi include Information Technology (IT), innovation, startups, women’s development, horticulture, and handicrafts may get a shot in the arm from PM Modi’s first visit to Kashmir. Republic Business takes a deep dive.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) President, Javed Tenga said that the trade lobby was expecting business-friendly policy announcements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

A KCCI spokesperson said the Prime Minister’s visit is an important occasion and is looked upon with expectation by people in general and the business community in particular. “The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the inauguration of some prestigious projects which are destined to play an important part in the development of Jammu & Kashmir,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

The opening of the Reasi bridge is a project that may boost tourism, said KCCI, adding that the visit provides an opportunity for the Prime Minister to take review of the progress on major developmental projects. “It also provides an opportunity to the UT administration to draw the Prime Minister’s attention on crucial projects Jammu & Kashmir needs to be sanctioned for long-term development,” said KCCI.

Employment generation

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) said the centre has been accepting many of its suggestions in the past and now hopes that feedback from the trade community of the Valley for all-round development of Jammu & Kashmir is considered for policy-making, especially for employment generation.

“The lesser employment rate (in Kashmir) is not only higher than the national average but one of the highest in the country. This is despite the fact that numerous schemes have been announced by Lieutenant Governor during the past few years which need to be redoubled for meeting the challenges thrown up by serious unemployment problem,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

Ease of doing business

In the context of encouraging investors to the Valley, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) would lay emphasis on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s flagship ease of doing business initiative, said the KCCI spokesman. “Presently non-adherence to the system has resulted in a reverse trend than accelerated business growth leading to increased unemployment,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites the Prime Minister's attention to the sufferings of the Industrial sector, which was once booming in Jammu & Kashmir. “The problems faced by the industrial sector need to be addressed at a faster pace,” said the Kashmir chamber spokesman.

Infrastructure, tourism boost

The lack of infrastructure, multiple industrial policies and lack of support for local industries has put a spanner in the wheels of development and growth of local industry, the KCCI spokesman added.

“Jammu & Kashmir has been returning to normalcy which has resulted in considerable growth in tourist footfall,” said the trade leader, adding that the ill-equipped existing Srinagar Airport Terminal is causing tremendous difficulties to travellers. “The Srinagar Airport needs to be expanded and upgraded to enable it to cater to the growing number of travellers,” the KCCI President Tenga added.

“Earlier the power supply shortage was experienced during winter months but during 2023 the Kashmir province faced unprecedented power outages even during the summer months resulting not only in huge losses to trade, commerce & industry but also inconvenience to domestic consumers,” said KCCI President.

The KCCI has urged the government to offer subsidies for the installation of solar power systems to commercial customers on the analogy of domestic installations. This will not only help to meet power shortage but also augment power generation, the spokesperson added.

“The KCCI stresses upon creation of robust Tourism Infrastructure and putting 2035 Srinagar Metropolitan Region Master Plan on a fast track, accord top priority to environmental sustainability in view of climate change and global warming that has already resulted in irregular weather cycles in Jammu & Kashmir,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

