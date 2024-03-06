×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

PM Modi Kashmir Visit: Post Article 370 Abrogation, J&K Set To Get More Infra Boost

PM Modi will be the chief guest on March 7 at India’s biggest news event- Republic Summit 2024: Bharat The Next Decade.

Reported by: Saqib Malik
PM Modi in Kolkata
PM Modi Kashmir visit on March 7 and infra boost | Image:ANI, PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

PM Modi Kashmir visit:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on July 5, 2019, scheduled for Thursday, has been welcomed by the trade and business community in the Valley, which is hopeful that the PM will make announcements to boost trade, economy and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the sectors that may get a boost from PM Modi include Information Technology (IT), innovation, startups, women’s development, horticulture, and handicrafts may get a shot in the arm from PM Modi’s first visit to Kashmir. Republic Business takes a deep dive.

 In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) President, Javed Tenga said that the trade lobby was expecting business-friendly policy announcements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

Advertisement

A KCCI spokesperson said the Prime Minister’s visit is an important occasion and is looked upon with expectation by people in general and the business community in particular. “The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the inauguration of some prestigious projects which are destined to play an important part in the development of Jammu & Kashmir,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

The opening of the Reasi bridge is a project that may boost tourism, said KCCI, adding that the visit provides an opportunity for the Prime Minister to take review of the progress on major developmental projects. “It also provides an opportunity to the UT administration to draw the Prime Minister’s attention on crucial projects Jammu & Kashmir needs to be sanctioned for long-term development,” said KCCI.

Advertisement

Employment generation

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) said the centre has been accepting many of its suggestions in the past and now hopes that feedback from the trade community of the Valley for all-round development of Jammu & Kashmir is considered for policy-making, especially for employment generation.

Advertisement

“The lesser employment rate (in Kashmir) is not only higher than the national average but one of the highest in the country. This is despite the fact that numerous schemes have been announced by Lieutenant Governor during the past few years which need to be redoubled for meeting the challenges thrown up by serious unemployment problem,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

Ease of doing business

In the context of encouraging investors to the Valley, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) would lay emphasis on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s flagship ease of doing business initiative, said the KCCI spokesman. “Presently non-adherence to the system has resulted in a reverse trend than accelerated business growth leading to increased unemployment,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites the Prime Minister's attention to the sufferings of the Industrial sector, which was once booming in Jammu & Kashmir. “The problems faced by the industrial sector need to be addressed at a faster pace,” said the Kashmir chamber spokesman.

Advertisement

Infrastructure, tourism boost

The lack of infrastructure, multiple industrial policies and lack of support for local industries has put a spanner in the wheels of development and growth of local industry, the KCCI spokesman added.

Advertisement

“Jammu & Kashmir has been returning to normalcy which has resulted in considerable growth in tourist footfall,” said the trade leader, adding that the ill-equipped existing Srinagar Airport Terminal is causing tremendous difficulties to travellers. “The Srinagar Airport needs to be expanded and upgraded to enable it to cater to the growing number of travellers,” the KCCI President Tenga added.

“Earlier the power supply shortage was experienced during winter months but during 2023 the Kashmir province faced unprecedented power outages even during the summer months resulting not only in huge losses to trade, commerce & industry but also inconvenience to domestic consumers,” said KCCI President.

Advertisement

The KCCI has urged the government to offer subsidies for the installation of solar power systems to commercial customers on the analogy of domestic installations. This will not only help to meet power shortage but also augment power generation, the spokesperson added.

“The KCCI stresses upon creation of robust Tourism Infrastructure and putting 2035 Srinagar Metropolitan Region Master Plan on a fast track, accord top priority to environmental sustainability in view of climate change and global warming that has already resulted in irregular weather cycles in Jammu & Kashmir,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Republic Summit

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip released for March 16 to 20 exam

    Education16 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Boating Destinations In India

    Travel19 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation likely to be 4.5% in FY25: CRISIL

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo