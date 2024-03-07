Advertisement

Make in India Boost: Make in India Minister of Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Make in India' will boost India's exports and the quality of goods and services will enhance in days to come.



Addressing a power-packed gathering at the fourth edition of Republic Summit: Bharat The Next Decade in New Delhi, Goyal said PM Modi's vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, has industrial growth as one of the cornerstones.



"The day is not far when India becomes a hub of production across all the sectors," said Goyal, adding that all industry stakeholders expect the 'Make in India' initiative to propel PM Modi's call for enhanced production in all sectors ranging from automobiles to capital goods and even disruptive products.





Speaking on announcements being made by PM Modi during his ongoing one-day visit to Kashmir on Thursday and the overall focus of the central government policies, Goyal said PM Modi's focus was to ensure growth and development of the agro-economy, tourism, the trade and industrial sector, as well as employment generation.

Advertisement

PM's package for agro sector

Goyal highlighted that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which will mark its fifth anniversary in July this year, will help to bring the people of Kashmir, especially the Kashmiri youth, and stakeholders of local trade, tourism and horticulture into the mainstream.

Advertisement

PM's vision on growth

Goyal recollected the historic unfurling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city centre of Jammu and Kashmir, and referred to this as an iconic moment, when the Prime Minister, against all odds, travelled to the Kashmir Valley to unfurl the Tricolour atop the historic clock tower in Srinagar’s city centre Lal Chowk.



Goyal said PM Modi’s visit to the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, was a perfect occasion to celebrate five years of the removal of Article 370. Goyal said all policy measures spearheaded by PM Modi are completely focussed on ensuring growth of rural India as part of Viksit Bharat.



“Today is a day that will celebrate the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I still remember the days in 1990s when Prime Minister Narendra, in the hay days of his prime youth, showed the bravery to actually visit Kashmir and perform the act of unfurling the flag atop,” said Goyal.



Goyal highlighted the roadblocks PM Modi had faced during his visit to Kashmir in the 1990s to unfurl the flag.



“That memorable visit of the PM to Kashmir had sent across a message that Kashmir was an integral part of Kashmir. The abrogation of Article 370 on July 5 in 2019, has ensured that complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir takes place,” said Goyal.



The decision on abrogation of Article 370 has charted a bright future for Kashmiri youth, besides opening up avenues for trade and tourism in the Valley, said Goyal.



“There was a time when someone from the rest of the country to Kashmir would be asked if ‘he has come from India’. That sentiment has changed. Today we have a complete national integration in front of us, and all this is possible.