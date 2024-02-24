English
PM Modi unveils World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector

The PM hailed the launch of the storage scheme as a testament to India's resolve to enhance agricultural infrastructure and ensure food security for all citizen

World's largest grain storage plan
World's largest grain storage plan | Image:PM Narendra Modi
World's largest grain storage plan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in India's agricultural landscape with the inauguration of multiple key initiatives aimed at bolstering the cooperative sector. At Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi unveiled the pilot project for the 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector', encompassing 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across 11 states. This initiative integrates PACS godowns into the food grain supply chain, and is poised to fortify food security and spur economic development nationwide.

In addition to inaugurating the pilot project, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an additional 500 PACS spread throughout the country. These PACS will undertake the construction of godowns and other essential agri-infrastructure, further amplifying the reach and impact of the storage scheme. The event, graced by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscored the government's commitment to revitalising the cooperative sector and empowering farmers.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi emphasised the pivotal role of cooperation in strengthening the foundation of agriculture and fostering rural prosperity. He hailed the launch of the storage scheme as a testament to India's resolve to enhance agricultural infrastructure and ensure food security for all citizens. Moreover, he urged the cooperative sector to contribute towards reducing India's reliance on agricultural imports, including edible oils and fertilisers.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), seeks to leverage existing schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure (AMI) for seamless implementation. Through subsidies and interest subvention benefits, PACS participating in the project will receive crucial financial assistance to bolster infrastructure development.

In tandem with the grain storage plan, PM Modi inaugurated a project for the computerisation of 18,000 PACS across the country. This digital transformation aligns with the government's vision of "Sahakar se Samridhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation), aimed at modernising the cooperative sector and empowering small and marginal farmers.

The launch of these initiatives represents a significant stride towards enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting rural development, and realising India's vision of a self-reliant and resilient economy. As the nation embarks on this transformative journey, the cooperative sector emerges as a linchpin in driving inclusive growth and prosperity across the agricultural landscape.
 

