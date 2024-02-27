Advertisement

I&B Secy on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not about protectionism, but rather focuses on integrating into the global supply chain while diversifying the economy, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting said at FICCI Viksit Bharat conclave.

Jaju clarified that the initiative aims to achieve self-reliance and national development within the context of a globalized world.

Advertisement

Jaju emphasised that being Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) does not mean closing doors to the world; it signifies openness and engagement. The initiative is designed to align with the need for self-reliance, especially in critical and strategic sectors.

Key pillars include export competitiveness, leadership in manufacturing, design, and technology, as well as strategic partnerships for knowledge and technology transfers. Jaju highlighted the role of design leadership in these objectives.

Advertisement

He also added that the Integration into global supply and value chains is a crucial aspect of the initiative, allowing domestic industry players to connect with global corporations and enterprises worldwide.

Jaju emphasized the collaborative framework that has contributed to the global economy through this integration.

Advertisement

The fourth pillar of Atmanirbhar Bharat, according to Jaju, revolves around India's openness to trade.

He also highlighted the importance of fair and equitable trade agreements that protect domestic interests while facilitating access to global markets and vice versa. Overall, the initiative aims to position India as a self-reliant and globally competitive player across various sectors.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs