×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Biden's proposed budget plan aims $4.951 trillion tax revenue over 10 years: Treasury

Biden's budget proposal includes provisions to address the high housing and childcare costs faced by low- and middle-income Americans.

Reported by: Business Desk
Biden US Gaza Israel Palestine
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Biden budget tax plan: The US Treasury revealed on Monday that President Joe Biden's proposed budget blueprint aims to boost tax revenues by $4.951 trillion over the span of 10 years, with substantial increases targeted at businesses and wealthy individuals totaling over $2.7 trillion and nearly $2 trillion respectively.

Outlined in the Treasury's "Green Book" estimates, the budget plan also allocates an additional $104.3 billion in mandatory funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), supplementing the $80 billion secured by the agency in 2022. This augmentation is anticipated to generate an extra $341 billion in revenue over the decade compared to existing funding levels.

Advertisement

Biden's budget proposal, viewed as a wishlist for the election year, includes provisions to address the high housing and childcare costs faced by low- and middle-income Americans, while aiming to reduce the deficit. Although these proposals are expected to face resistance in Congress, they form a central narrative for Biden's campaign.

Addressing shortfalls

Reforms in international business taxation, catalysed by the implementation of a global 15 per cent minimum tax agreement by 137 countries in 2021, are estimated to contribute $632.2 billion to US receipts over the next decade. However, revisions in assumptions regarding the adoption of the minimum tax by other countries led to a decrease from last year's estimate of around $1.16 trillion.

To offset this reduction, the Treasury proposes raising the domestic large-company minimum tax to 21 per cent from 15 per cent, expected to generate $137.4 billion over 10 years. Furthermore, the elimination of tax incentives for fossil fuel energy firms would yield $45.1 billion in additional revenues through 2034, while a corporate tax rate hike to 28 per cent from 21 per cent is estimated to generate $1.35 trillion.

Advertisement

Tax reforms targeting the wealthy

The Treasury's estimates project that tax adjustments targeting affluent individuals, including new estate transfer regulations and restrictions on high-income individuals' use of tax-advantaged retirement accounts, would generate $1.96 trillion. This total encompasses Biden's "billionaire tax," proposing a 25 per cent minimum tax on individuals with wealth exceeding $100 million, expected to raise $502 billion over the decade.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Treasury advocates for increased IRS funding to facilitate enhanced audits of wealthy individuals and complex business entities, with internal estimates suggesting greater revenue potential from IRS modernisation initiatives.

The budget also introduces several measures to alleviate the housing affordability crisis, including a $10,000 tax credit spread over two years for first-time homebuyers to offset high interest costs, and a one-time $10,000 credit for sellers of "starter homes" to bolster market inventory. Together, these initiatives are projected to cost $47.3 billion over the 10-year period.

Advertisement

In sum, the budget's tax proposals to aid moderate-income families, encompassing housing credits and expanded tax credits for children and health insurance premiums, are estimated to cost $764.9 billion over the next decade, according to the Treasury's assessments.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo