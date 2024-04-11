Advertisement

China's CPI: In March, China's economic indicators painted a mixed picture, with consumer prices increasing for the second consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace than expected. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 0.1 per cent year-on-year, falling short of economists' forecasts. However, it's noteworthy that CPI dropped by 1.0 per cent month-on-month, indicating a cooling in consumer demand, contrary to expectations.

Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) continued its downward trend, falling by 2.8 per cent year-on-year, matching predictions. This persistent decline highlights ongoing challenges within China's industrial sector, possibly fueled by excess capacity and soft global demand.

While the uptick in consumer prices suggests some economic stabilisation, the persisting deflationary pressures in producer prices signal lingering weakness. This dynamic highlights the delicate balance China faces in stimulating demand while addressing structural challenges within its industrial landscape.

With Reuters Inputs

