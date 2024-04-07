×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Credo Centre of Excellence Launches India's First Fashion Incubation Center in Kolkata

This initiative aims to inject new life into the state's textile sector, valued at a substantial Rs 40,000 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
Textile mill
कपड़ा मिल | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
First Fashion Incubation Centre: The Credo Centre of Excellence, in partnership with the Apparel Skill Council, has inaugurated the nation's first-ever fashion incubation centre in Kolkata. This initiative aims to inject new life into the state's textile sector, valued at a substantial Rs 40,000 crore.

Pinaki Roychowdhury, a trustee of the Credo Foundation, hailed the venture as a groundbreaking move, highlighting its distinction as India's premier fashion incubation centre. It stands as a pioneering Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model sanctioned by the Apparel Made Ups Home Furnishing Sector Skill (AMHSSC) Council under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Roychowdhury also shed light on three government-owned centres situated in Gurugram, Guwahati, and Tripura, catering to fundamental tailoring training needs.

Despite West Bengal's vibrant MSME-based garment manufacturing sector, its export potential has been hampered by outdated practices and an inadequate design and supply chain infrastructure.

At the launch event, A Sakthivel, Chairman of AMHSSC and a recipient of the Padmashree award, articulated the program's core objective: fostering innovation and skill development in home furnishing and apparel manufacturing. He underscored the pivotal role of the Center of Excellence in upskilling workers across various industry segments, aiming to bridge existing skill gaps and equip employees for enhanced professional performance.

With PTI Inputs

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

