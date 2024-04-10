×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Interministerial panel consultations underway on deeptech policy: DPIIT Secy

There is a need to take care of some of the distortionary tariffs that India has.

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI | Image:Figure AI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Deeptech policy: There is a belief that there are elements of the startup ecosystem which focus on intensive R and D and innovation which have a different set of requirements in terms of patient capital. And for that, there has been a suggestion that we build up a separate policy, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in an exclusive conversation with Republic Business. said.

“Also, there is a suggestion that some separate funding mechanisms for deep tech startups which require long gestation periods and which require much more hand-holding than the normal sort of process improvement type of startup that proliferate. So this exercise is on right now,” Singh said. 

Advertisement

He also added that as of now there is inter-ministerial consultations are going on, and once that is completed, we hope to roll it out and thereafter create a separate, more facilitative window for deep tech start-ups by when we can expect it to be out. 

“Government processes take their time. So I really wouldn't like to sort of give a timeline, but we hope to do it as quickly as possible,” Singh added. 

Advertisement

On being asked about India’s competition with Vietnam on the manufacturing front, the DPIIT Secretary replied that Vietnam is a comparatively smaller economy with a much smaller population. “Their (Vietnam) system is a bit more flexible. They have also tied up a large number of FTA around the world, something on which we are also now increasingly working. But I wouldn't say that we are competing with Vietnam in that sense.” 

According to Singh, India is a much larger economy with a different set of needs and requirements. But there are elements of their approach in terms of its pragmatism, its ideological pragmatism, and its quick footedness in terms of concluding trade deals. Those are things that perhaps should be looked at.

Advertisement

“However, let me also add that when it comes to a country like India with the kind of size that it has, I don't think the comparison with a relatively smaller market like Vietnam is that relevant. India has its sort of strengths, particularly when it comes to services, but also increasingly in manufacturing. We hope that we can also transform our manufacturing subsystem ecosystem rather,” Singh added further. 

Singh strong proponent of rationalising basic custom duty said that his department DPIIT is of the view that we need to take care of some of the distortionary tariffs that we have. 

Advertisement

“We need to ensure that tariff inversions or inverted tariff structures, whether it is in GST or whether it is in customs tariffs, do need to sort of remedy and resolve to strengthen the hands of our entrepreneurs and improve the competitiveness of our manufacturing sector,” he added. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

a few seconds ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

3 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

4 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

7 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

9 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

9 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

10 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

12 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

13 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

14 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

16 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

16 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

17 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

18 minutes ago
student

news

20 minutes ago
Mercedes Benz displays 3 SUVs at Bharat Mobility Show

Mercedes Q1 sales

20 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Loosing Weight

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo