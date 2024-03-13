×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Delhi Metro’s phase-4 expansion for two new corridors gets Centre’s nod

The second stretch to have received the cabinet nod will be laid between Inderlok in northwest Delhi to Indraprastha in central Delhi.

Reported by: Business Desk
Agra Metro Stretch
Agra Metro Stretch | Image:X/ OfficialUPMetro
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Metro Phase-IV: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for the expansion of Delhi Metro Phase-4, effectively adding a 21 km stretch, connecting key localities in south Delhi as well as boosting connectivity between the eastern and central parts of the national capital.  One of the upcoming corridors, is a stretch between South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to G-Block in Saket. The second stretch to have received the cabinet nod will be laid between Inderlok in northwest Delhi to Indraprastha in central Delhi. 

Addressing mediapersons after the Union cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur said that under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Phase-IV, the development of the two new corridors is estimated to cost around Rs 8,400 crore. The central government’s approval of the two new Delhi Metro projects comes on the back of Japanese investment in the project.  

Advertisement

Funding pattern 
In terms of the funding pattern, the central government will extend support for developing the two new Delhi Metro lines with a funding of Rs 1,547 crore. 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has been lending to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) since its inception, will continue its funding for the upcoming metro corridors with Rs 4,309 crore in debt. Besides, the construction of the two new corridors will see funding of Rs 1,987 crore from the Union Territory government, Rs 333 crore from DMRC, and Rs 195 crore through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the Minister told mediapersons. 

Advertisement

The stretch of the upcoming corridor from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor spans 8 km and has eight stations, while the Inderlok to Indraprastha line covers 12.4 km with ten stations – nine underground and one elevated. These corridors are expected to streamline travel, reducing detours and providing direct connectivity to busy commercial areas.
With Cabinet approval secured, DMRC is set to initiate the bidding process, marking a crucial step towards addressing congestion and enhancing connectivity across various parts of Delhi.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

a few seconds ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

a minute ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

a minute ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

4 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

5 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

6 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

9 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

11 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

11 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

11 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

12 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

12 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

15 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

17 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

20 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

21 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo