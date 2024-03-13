Delhi Metro’s phase-4 expansion for two new corridors gets Centre’s nod

Advertisement

Delhi Metro Phase-IV: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for the expansion of Delhi Metro Phase-4, effectively adding a 21 km stretch, connecting key localities in south Delhi as well as boosting connectivity between the eastern and central parts of the national capital. One of the upcoming corridors, is a stretch between South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to G-Block in Saket. The second stretch to have received the cabinet nod will be laid between Inderlok in northwest Delhi to Indraprastha in central Delhi.

Addressing mediapersons after the Union cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur said that under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Phase-IV, the development of the two new corridors is estimated to cost around Rs 8,400 crore. The central government’s approval of the two new Delhi Metro projects comes on the back of Japanese investment in the project.

Advertisement

Funding pattern

In terms of the funding pattern, the central government will extend support for developing the two new Delhi Metro lines with a funding of Rs 1,547 crore.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has been lending to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) since its inception, will continue its funding for the upcoming metro corridors with Rs 4,309 crore in debt. Besides, the construction of the two new corridors will see funding of Rs 1,987 crore from the Union Territory government, Rs 333 crore from DMRC, and Rs 195 crore through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the Minister told mediapersons.

Advertisement

The stretch of the upcoming corridor from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor spans 8 km and has eight stations, while the Inderlok to Indraprastha line covers 12.4 km with ten stations – nine underground and one elevated. These corridors are expected to streamline travel, reducing detours and providing direct connectivity to busy commercial areas.

With Cabinet approval secured, DMRC is set to initiate the bidding process, marking a crucial step towards addressing congestion and enhancing connectivity across various parts of Delhi.