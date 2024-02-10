Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence on Saturday that the Quad grouping, comprising India, US, Japan, and Australia, would witness a surge in relevance, emerging as a significant factor in regional and global politics and policy.

Jaishankar made these remarks during a fireside chat with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong at the Indian Ocean Conference, where he is attending a two-day summit.

Reflecting on the formation of the Quad in 2017 to counter China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific region, Jaishankar highlighted its importance amid evolving capabilities among major powers worldwide.

"The Quad underscores crucial relationships with Australia, the US, and Japan, which have seen transformation post-Cold War," Jaishankar said, noting the strategic positioning of the four countries in the maritime domain.

Anticipating the growth of the Quad's importance, Jaishankar underscored its potential impact on both regional and global geopolitical dynamics.

Moreover, Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to bolstering partnerships with Indian Ocean countries, stressing the need for enhanced connectivity and collaboration in the region.

Regarding bilateral ties with Australia, Jaishankar stressed on the untapped potential in economic and business collaboration, expressing optimism about the prospects for deeper engagement.

Jaishankar's visit to Perth also included a poignant tribute to Indian-origin soldier Nain Singh Sailani, underscoring the historical ties between India and Australia and honoring the sacrifices made by soldiers during past conflicts.

(With PTI inputs)