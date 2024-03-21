Advertisement

Fed rates unchanged: The United States Federal Reserve, in its latest meeting, opted to keep interest rates steady, signalling a commitment to gradually easing price pressures while maintaining solid economic growth. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed that recent high inflation readings have not altered the underlying narrative of slowly abating price pressures in the United States.

The decision comes as the Fed projects three interest rate cuts for 2024, although it foresees a more gradual easing path than previously anticipated. The policy rate remains within the range of 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent, with inflation persisting at an elevated level.

Despite the acknowledgment of ongoing inflation concerns, the Fed upgraded its economic outlook, indicating a slightly hawkish shift. Projections now suggest a 2.1 per cent growth rate for the year, exceeding previous estimates. However, the unemployment rate is only expected to marginally increase to 4 per cent by the end of 2024.

Powell also mentioned the importance of cautious decision-making, stating that the timing of rate reductions hinges on the Fed's confidence in inflation's downward trajectory toward the 2 per cent target. While recent data showed persistent inflationary pressures, Powell underscored the need for further confirmation that these pressures are easing.

The Fed's stance was met with mixed reactions from analysts and investors. Some interpreted the decision as a bullish-dovish signal, reflecting confidence in the economy's underlying strength despite inflationary concerns. Others expressed concerns about the Fed's ability to accurately predict inflation trends, highlighting uncertainties in the economic landscape.

Market reactions were notable, with US stocks extending gains, the dollar slipping against major currencies, and yields on US Treasuries falling. Investors adjusted their expectations, strengthening bets on a first rate cut in June.

Looking ahead, the Fed's decision underscores the delicate balance between fostering economic growth and addressing inflationary pressures. With inflation remaining a key concern, the Fed's gradual approach to rate cuts reflects its commitment to managing price stability while supporting continued economic expansion.

(With Reuters inputs.)