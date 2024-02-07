Govt in talks with industry to implement PLI schemes successfully

Advertisement

Government officials and industry stakeholders engaged in discussions to boost collaborations and formulate a comprehensive action plan for the successful implementation of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Approximately 1,200 delegates, including beneficiary companies across 14 sectors under the PLI scheme, convened on February 3 to strategise and outline an approach for the seamless execution of these schemes, as stated by the commerce and industry ministry.

Advertisement

Representatives from various ministries and departments, such as NITI Aayog, electronics, IT, telecommunications, heavy industries, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, actively participated in the deliberations.

The inaugural session was succeeded by two interactive sessions encompassing all 14 sectors. The primary goal was to identify potential areas of collaboration between the government and industry leaders and establish a well-defined action plan for the effective implementation of PLI schemes.

Advertisement

"The opening session was followed by two interactive sessions covering all the 14 sectors, with the objective of exploring areas of collaboration between the government and industry champions and creating a clear action plan for successful implementation of PLI schemes," the statement highlighted.

During the meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal encouraged constructive feedback from the industry and underlined collaborative engagement to shape policies, and procedures, and enhance the effectiveness of the schemes.

Advertisement

Goyal urged industry leaders to intensify their focus on boosting competitiveness within their respective sectors, fostering a business environment conducive to innovation, efficiency, and adaptability.

(With PTI inputs)