Advertisement

FMR with Myanmar scrapped: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the government has opted to abolish the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) to safeguard the nation's internal security and the demographic composition of northeastern states. The decision, currently being processed by the Ministry of External Affairs, follows a recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to immediately suspend the FMR, which permits individuals residing near the India-Myanmar border to traverse 16 kilometres into each other's territory without documentation.

Shah underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fortify India's borders, citing the imperative to nullify the FMR to uphold internal security and preserve the demographic fabric of northeastern states bordering Myanmar. This announcement comes in tandem with Shah's recent declaration that India will fence the entire 1,643-kilometer-long India-Myanmar border.

Advertisement

The FMR, initiated in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy, currently applies to the India-Myanmar border traversing Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. The decision to dismantle the FMR aligns with demands from Meitei groups in the Imphal valley, who have long advocated for border fencing due to concerns over infiltration by tribal militants and narcotics smuggling.

In addition to border fencing, Shah outlined plans to construct a patrol track along the border for enhanced surveillance. Pilot projects incorporating hybrid surveillance systems are underway, with fencing slated for implementation in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Manipur, in particular, shares approximately 390 kilometres of porous border with Myanmar, with minimal fencing completed thus far.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Mizoram has witnessed an influx of anti-Junta rebels following the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, prompting concerns over border security and refugee management. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh affirmed the Centre's commitment to address state-specific challenges, indicating forthcoming decisions to benefit Manipur's populace.

Meanwhile, Manipur grapples with sporadic violence stemming from ethnic tensions, with efforts underway to reconcile opposing factions and restore stability. Measures including a judicial inquiry committee and financial assistance for victims aim to foster reconciliation amidst ongoing unrest. Shah's recent visit to the state underscores the government's concerted efforts to address and mitigate conflicts within the region.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)