India weather alarm: India has assumed a leadership role in spearheading an initiative aimed at bolstering early warning systems in vulnerable nations. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), disclosed these plans during a recent conversation with PTI editors.

Under the ambitious 'Early Warnings for All' initiative, championed by the United Nations since 2022, India is extending a helping hand to Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Mauritius. These nations, grappling with the dual challenges of resource scarcity and susceptibility to extreme weather events, stand to benefit significantly from India's expertise and support.

Mohapatra emphasized the critical need for robust early warning mechanisms, highlighting the staggering human and economic toll exacted by disasters in countries lacking such systems. Through a combination of financial aid and technical assistance, India aims to bridge this gap and empower these nations to better anticipate and respond to impending crises.

The collaboration entails setting up meteorological observatories, sharing advanced numerical models, and establishing decision support systems to enhance preparedness and response capabilities. Additionally, partnerships with the ministries of communication in the recipient countries will facilitate seamless data exchange and dissemination of warnings.

This proactive stance by India comes amidst alarming global trends highlighted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO's recent report paints a stark picture of escalating disasters, particularly water-related calamities and tropical cyclones. Against this backdrop, the imperative to fortify early warning systems assumes paramount importance.

Furthermore, the looming spectre of climate change compounds the urgency of these efforts. As climate-related disasters become more frequent and severe, the efficacy of early warning systems becomes indispensable in mitigating their impact and safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

With PTI Inputs