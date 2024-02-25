From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines. | Image: PTI

Per capita expenditure: India's per capita monthly consumption expenditure for the fiscal year 2022-23 (August-July) has surged by 33-40 percent compared to 2011-12, as per the latest Household Consumer Expenditure Survey fact sheet released on February 24. The average per capita Monthly Household Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) in 2022-23 reached Rs 3,773 in rural areas and Rs 6,459 in urban areas, narrowing the rural-urban expense gap to 71.2 percent.

Conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the survey covered the period from August 2022 to July 2023. The fact sheet indicates a remarkable over sixfold increase in average MPCE in rural areas over 18 years, surpassing the growth rate in urban areas.

Expenditure

In 2004-05, rural expenditure was Rs 579, while urban expenditure stood at Rs 1,105, reflecting a growth of 552 percent in rural areas and 484 percent in urban areas. The average MPCE at 2011-12 prices showed an increase to Rs 3,510 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas, and it rose to Rs 2,008 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas at 2011-12 prices.

The survey also reveals that the average MPCE (with imputation) rose to Rs 6,521 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 at current prices in urban areas. The average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (with imputation) increased to Rs 3,544 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas, and it rose to Rs 2,054 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas.

While the comprehensive report of the survey is anticipated to be published later, a 'fact sheet' summarizing the findings has been made available as of February 24.