Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:14 IST

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Jharkhand

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi stressed on the key role these initiatives play in the journey towards an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

Business Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Friday for a two-day visit and address two rallies at Arambagh and Krishnanagar besides inaugurating projects worth ₹22,000 crore at separate events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Friday for a two-day visit and address two rallies at Arambagh and Krishnanagar besides inaugurating projects worth ₹22,000 crore at separate events. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Sindri, Jharkhand. The projects, spanning across fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors, mark a transformative milestone for the region.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi stressed on the key role these initiatives play in the journey towards an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

Advertisement

The revival of the Sindri Fertilizer Plant, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 8,900 crore, is set to enhance indigenous urea production, benefitting farmers nationwide. The achievement follows the successful revival of fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, further consolidating India's position in the urea sector.

In addition to the fertiliser plant, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated various railway projects valued at over Rs 17,600 crore. These projects encompass the expansion of rail infrastructure, including new lines and the doubling of existing routes, heralding a new era of connectivity and economic prosperity for Jharkhand.

Advertisement

The inauguration ceremony also saw the dedication of crucial power projects, notably Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra. With an investment exceeding Rs 7,500 crore, the power project is poised to bolster electricity supply, stimulate employment opportunities, and drive socio-economic development in the region.

Prime Minister stressed on the government's unwavering commitment to the development of Jharkhand, particularly prioritising the welfare of tribal communities, impoverished, youth, and women.

Advertisement

The event, attended by dignitaries including Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Union Minister Arjun Munda, symbolises a concerted effort towards realizing the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant India.
 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    11 minutes ago

  4. IPS Tejinder Singh Appointed DIG For Rajouri-Poonch Range

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Meta's News Funding Cuts Ignite Conflict with Australian Government

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo