Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

RBI Governor stresses vigilance amid inflation moderation

Looking ahead, the RBI projects CPI inflation at 5.4% for the current fiscal year (2023-24), with the final quarter anticipated at 5.0%.

Anirudh Trivedi
Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI maintains repo rate: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the aftermath of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, underlined the need for continued vigilance amidst evolving inflation dynamics. Despite headline inflation easing to an average of 5.5 per cent during April-December 2023 from the previous year's 6.7 per cent, concerns persist regarding the continuation of food price volatility and potential supply shocks.

In a comprehensive assessment of the inflation trajectory, Governor Das highlighted the considerable moderation in core inflation, reaching a four-year low of 3.8 per cent in December. However, the specter of food price fluctuations looms large, exerting notable influence on overall inflation trends.

Advertisement

“The inflation trajectory, going forward, would be shaped by the outlook on food inflation, about which there is considerable uncertainty. Adverse weather events remain the primary risk with implications for the rabi crop. Increasing geopolitical tensions are leading to supply chain disruptions and price volatility in key commodities, particularly crude oil,” said Das. 

Looking ahead, the RBI projects CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal year (2023-24), with the final quarter anticipated at 5.0 per cent. Assuming a normal monsoon in the upcoming year, inflation for 2024-25 is forecasted at 4.5 per cent, with the quarterly breakdown as follows: Q1 at 5.0 per cent, Q2 at 4.0 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent, and Q4 at 4.7 per cent.

Advertisement

Governor Das underscored the imperative of maintaining a delicate balance between inflation containment and supporting economic growth. 

“Over the last two years, monetary policy has prioritised inflation over growth, undertaking calibrated increase in policy repo rate by 250 basis points and withdrawal of stimulus measures. Monetary policy was supported by pro-active supply-side measures by the government. That said, the job is not yet finished, and we need to be vigilant about new supply shocks that may undo the progress made so far,” added the Governor.

Advertisement

On MPC outcome, Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal said, “The RBI has kept monetary policy unchanged, as broadly expected, with no change in interest rates or policy stance (Both with 5-1 voting.) Further, the Governor again stressed the importance of achieving a 4 per cent inflation target.” 

“The Bank forecasts real GDP growth at 7 per cent in FY25, with inflation at 4.5 per cent vs. 7 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively in FY24,” added Gupta. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement