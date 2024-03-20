×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

The Electoral Bond Mindmap

How does the electoral bond system work and what are the numerical details of the ‘who paid who’ fiasco? An infographic immersion into the story.

Reported by: Business Desk
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points
Electoral bond controversy: The Supreme Court of India recently asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose the comprehensive information regarding electoral bonds by March 21. The apex court declared the electoral bonds unconstitutional on February 15. Consequently, in every hearing, the court asked India’s largest public sector bank SBI to reveal all the information about bonds. 

The court emphasised the necessity of transparency in political funding, signalling a significant stride towards accountability within the political arena. This directive follows the court's earlier ruling on February 15, which deemed the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional. The decision highlighted the court's commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in the electoral process.  

Here is a complete mindmap of the electoral bond fiasco:

 

The SC has made it clear to the SBI that all details on the electoral bonds scheme be disclosed on March 21. Will the SBI reveal finer details? A possibility of submission of the alphanumeric codes is keeping the guessing game on.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

