No rate cuts expected: Australia's central bank, in its semi-annual Financial Stability Review, foresees another demanding year ahead for households and businesses, indicating limited rate relief in the coming months. Despite the current economic challenges, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acknowledges the robustness of households, businesses, and banks amidst decade-high interest rates and inflationary pressures.

The RBA underlines the ongoing challenges faced by many Australian households and businesses, reflecting on the strain felt across budgets. Despite this, the bank opted to maintain interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting, omitting any clear indication of future policy adjustments.

Australian banks sufficiently capitalised

Concerns regarding household debt are underscored, with approximately 5 per cent of borrowers experiencing expenses surpassing their incomes. However, the recent unexpected drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7 per cent in February offers some respite.

The RBA's scenario analysis suggests that even with a potential 50 basis point increase in interest rates from the current 12-year high of 4.35 per cent, most mortgage holders and larger businesses could still manage their debts. Additionally, the RBA assures that Australian banks are sufficiently capitalised to handle any increase in loan arrears.

Looking ahead, the RBA anticipates easing pressures on households through slowing inflation, higher real wages, and anticipated reductions in interest rates over the next two years. However, the review also highlights potential risks from international markets, particularly in the Chinese property sector and international commercial real estate, which could impact Australia's financial stability.

Overall, while challenges persist, the RBA remains vigilant in monitoring domestic and global economic conditions, aiming to ensure the resilience of Australia's financial system in the face of ongoing uncertainties.

(With Reuters inputs)