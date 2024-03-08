×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

We are making big investments in defence sector in next 10 years: Adani Defence CEO

In a major move, the Adani Defence and Aerospace last month inaugurated two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore. | Image:Indian Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Adani Defence: The Adani Group is going to make big investments in the defence sector in the next 10 years in line with the government's push for achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, a top executive of the company said. Ashish Rajvanshi, the CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, said the company is complementing the government's efforts towards 'Make in India', noting that "everyone will have to work together" to realise the desired goal.

"We are going to make big investments in the defence sector in the next 10 years," he said at NDTV's 'Defence Summit' on Thursday.

Advertisement

Rajvanshi, however, did not elaborate on the investments.

In a major move, the Adani Defence and Aerospace last month inaugurated two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles.

Advertisement

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes, according to the company.

It will produce high-quality small, medium and large-calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police.

Advertisement

"India has been dependent on defence imports for a long time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on 'self-reliant India'. India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world. The situation has changed in the last five years," he said.

Rajvanshi also referred to various reform measures initiated by the government in the last few years to boost domestic defence industries.

Advertisement

"In the last five years, the steps taken under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh towards making India self-reliant in the defence sector are yielding good results," Rajvanshi said.

He particularly cited policy initiatives to provide space to private defence industries as well as efforts to encourage startups, MSMEs.

Advertisement

"There has been a big change in the policies to promote indigenisation in the last three years -- how can we promote our industry -- now everyone is working in this direction," he said.

In his address, Rajvanshi also said that a road map will have to be made and work will have to be done accordingly, adding "this will get everyone's support." "We have given modern drones to the Navy. It can be used in both civil and defence. Now we will also be able to export ammunition," he said.

Advertisement

In his remarks at the summit, DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat said his organisation does not differentiate between private and public sector.

"We give equal opportunity to everyone. Our technologies are for everyone. Till now we have done 1700 ToT (transfer of technology) with the private and public sector. Our patents are for both the sectors," he said.

Advertisement

"Today the private sector is playing an important role in the defence sector. We are now focusing on startups in this area. We are also working on promoting small companies," he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

PM Modi in Arunachal

2 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers

MSP guarantee

6 minutes ago
BJP has ties with Mahadev betting app promoters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

कांग्रेस की पहली लिस्ट

6 minutes ago
Amit Shah in MP

Elections 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Congress LIST For LS 2024

8 minutes ago
DC vs UPW

WPL 2024 live blog

9 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's Old Wish

10 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso Painting

15 minutes ago
Radhamani Amma has licenses for driving in 11 categories.

Radhamani Amma

17 minutes ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie-Benjamin Divorce

19 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy Nominated to

21 minutes ago
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small savings schemes

Unchanged interest rates

24 minutes ago
Congress releases first list of candidates

Congress candidate list

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.

Defence Investment

31 minutes ago
PFL

Bizarre stoppage

34 minutes ago
Microsoft

Russian hackers Microsoft

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav on viral exchange with Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way, Held

    India News10 hours ago

  4. PM's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

    India News20 hours ago

  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India 135/1 at stumps, trail by 83

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo