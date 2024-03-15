×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

AI elevates cybersecurity risks multifold for financial institutions: RBI Guv Das

Harnessing data analytics, Das said regulated firms can pre-empt customer needs, address issues quickly and streamline processes.

Reported by: Business Desk
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
आरबीआई के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

AI in financial institutions: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said cybersecurity challenges can rise multi-fold due to the growth of artificial intelligence technology.

In his inaugural address at the Annual Conference of RBI Ombudsman in Mumbai, Das called upon financial institutions to align significant efforts for safeguarding customer information.

Data analytics can help regulated firms pre-empt customer needs, address issues quickly and streamline the overall process, the RBI Governor outlined. 

He noted how regulated entities become data repositories in terms of financial transactions, customer interactions, and operational activities.

Advertisement

"Within this extensive repository lies a unique opportunity to enhance customer service through robust data analysis," he said.

Deploying a data-driven approach will help in optimising operational efficiency, further robusting their resolve for exemplary customer service.

Advertisement

The rise in fraud during transactions calls for robusting monitoring systems, and using technology to recognise potential frauds before they happen.

"Maintaining a focus on root cause analysis of consumer grievances can result in preventing such complaints from coming up repeatedly. With the advent of AI, cybersecurity challenges can rise manifold," he said.

Advertisement

Cyberattack concerns can make consumers vulnerable to identity theft, fraud, and unauthorised access to personal information, eroding consumer trust.

"Financial Institutions must dedicate substantial efforts to protect customer information and ensure that vulnerabilities exposing customers to risk are promptly identified and addressed," the governor said.

Advertisement

The litmus test of any institution or entity working lies in how well its grievance redressal mechanism works, he further noted. 

A system which is fragmented or not efficient during grievance redressal mechanisms can affect consumer complaints resolution.

Which is why it is best to avoid several layers to the process, and make the resolution shorter. 

As per the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS, 2021), several structural changes have come into the operations. About 2.34 lakh grievances were received during the first year of operations in 2022-23 under the RB-IOS scheme, which is succeeded by 2.68 lakh grievances in the present financial year of 2023-24 till now.

Advertisement

The disposal rate in both the years is about 98 per cent, while the median turnaround time for closure across all complaint categories significantly lessened to 33 days for 2022-23, compared to 57 days before the scheme was brought forth.

"Our analysis of the grievances received at the offices of the RBI ombudsman reveals certain gaps in the systems and procedures in the regulated entities. We have brought such deficiencies to the notice of the individual banks and NBFCs. Our effort is to work with the regulated entities and rectify such deficiencies," Das said.

Advertisement

While the Offices of Ombudsman are required to make more use of data analytics and technology for streamlining internal processes, regulated entities must also adopt a similar approach for upholding public trust.

There is also a need for making internal grievance systems further robust, which includes an internal ombudsman framework in the regulated entities, Das said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

a few seconds ago
PM Modi

PM holds roadshow

a minute ago
Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Pics Amid Rumours

3 minutes ago
National Vaccination Day 2024

National Vaccination Day

8 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

11 minutes ago
US Tornadoes

Tornadoes in US

19 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

19 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

19 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Gujarat BJP's Mission 26

20 minutes ago
Air India

Air India lay off

24 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

27 minutes ago
Life Insurance Company

Hike in wages

29 minutes ago
Pakistan Imran khan

PTI to protest at IMF

29 minutes ago
Arijit Singh, Bollywood

Arijit Sculpted His Voice

33 minutes ago
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

AI elevates cybersecurity

33 minutes ago
Russia US Putin Biden

Russia slams US

37 minutes ago
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

FACT CHECK: No, Pakistan-

42 minutes ago
Crude Oil

Windfall taxes hiked

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News14 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education15 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmenta day ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo