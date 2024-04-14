×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Amended India-Mauritius tax treaty protocol yet to be ratified, notified: IT dept

The introduction of the PPT test marks a significant shift, potentially subjecting investments routed through Mauritius

Reported by: Business Desk
Income tax department
कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax treaty: The amendment to the India-Mauritius double taxation avoidance agreement has been met with both anticipation and concern. The Income Tax Department on Friday said the amended India-Mauritius protocol on double taxation avoidance agreement is yet to be ratified and notified by the department.

The revised protocol, signed on March 7, 2024, introduces a principal purpose test (PPT) aimed at thwarting tax avoidance practices by ensuring that treaty benefits are granted only for transactions with genuine commercial intent.

Advertisement

However, despite the amendment, uncertainties loom as the protocol awaits ratification and notification by the Income Tax Department under section 90 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Until official ratification occurs, queries surrounding the implications of the amendment remain premature, as highlighted by a recent statement from the tax authorities.

The introduction of the PPT test marks a significant shift, potentially subjecting investments routed through Mauritius to heightened scrutiny by Indian tax authorities. This move could prompt a reevaluation of existing investment structures to ensure compliance once the protocol comes into force.

Advertisement

The impact of these regulatory changes is already reverberating in the financial markets, with India's benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, witnessing a 1% dip attributed to widespread profit-taking by investors. This downturn underscores the sensitivity of market sentiment to regulatory developments and underscores the need for clarity and guidance as the amended protocol progresses towards implementation.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

4 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

4 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

5 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

6 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

7 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

15 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

16 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

19 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

23 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

36 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

39 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

40 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

41 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

43 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

an hour ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

an hour ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo