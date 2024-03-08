Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:14 IST
Bitcoin hits new record high, surges beyond $70,000
Institutional investors, once cautious due to crypto's volatility, are now entering the market, contributing to the ongoing rally.
- Economy
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bitcoin at record high: Bitcoin achieved a new record high, surpassing $70,000 in a tumultuous trading session, propelled by growing investor interest in new U.S. spot exchange-traded crypto products and expectations of a global decline in interest rates.
The recent approval of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been a pivotal moment for the crypto industry, attracting billions of dollars into ETFs in the recent weeks.
Advertisement
Institutional investors, once cautious due to crypto's volatility, are now entering the market, contributing to the ongoing rally. However, the speculative nature of these assets was evident as bitcoin experienced a sharp reversal, dropping over 10 per cent below the $60,000 level shortly after reaching the record high.
With Reuters Inputs
Advertisement
Published March 8th, 2024 at 21:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
MotoGP Back with a Bang: Martin Edges Out EspargaroSports 16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.