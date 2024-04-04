Advertisement

Nisus Finance Investments: Nisus Finance has made a substantial investment amounting to approximately Rs 145 crore in two high-profile projects helmed by Aliens Developers in Hyderabad. This move, facilitated through the esteemed 'REAL ESTATE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND-1 (RESO-1)', managed by Nisus BCD Advisors, reflects a calculated approach towards fostering growth and development in the region's property market.

At the forefront of this investment is the infusion of capital into Aliens Developers' flagship projects: 'Aliens HUB', a sprawling 272-acre plotted development venture, and 'Aliens Space Station', a 15-acre undertaking focused on providing quality mid-income housing solutions.

The allocation of Rs 145 crore by Nisus Finance holds multifaceted significance. A portion of this capital injection has been earmarked for a strategic manoeuvre – the takeover and subsequent exit of loans previously extended by Edelweiss, the project's erstwhile lender. The remainder of the funds will be judiciously utilized to cover essential project expenses, ensuring seamless progress and timely completion of both endeavours.

This strategic collaboration not only highlights Nisus Finance's commitment to identifying and supporting promising real estate ventures but also underscores its prowess in deploying capital strategically to unlock latent potential and drive sustainable growth. By partnering with Aliens Developers, Nisus Finance aims to contribute towards reshaping Hyderabad's real estate landscape, providing innovative and high-quality living and commercial spaces for the city's burgeoning population.

With PTI Inputs