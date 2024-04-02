×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:45 IST

RBI likely to cut interest rate in third quarter: SBI Research

The report highlights that India stands as a notable exception to the trend observed in emerging economies.

Reported by: Business Desk
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.
RBI | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to undertake interest rate cut in third quarter of the current financial year, SBI Research, a division of the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a report.

The report highlights that India stands as a notable exception to the trend observed in emerging economies, where central bank rate actions often align with those of advanced economies. Despite this, structural shifts in global markets, particularly in the United States, are influencing monetary policies worldwide.

Advertisement

One of the key observations from the report is the structural changes unfolding in the US labour market, characterised by a co-existence of low unemployment rates alongside elevated job vacancy rates. This phenomenon, coupled with the tightening of US monetary policy, has led to a cooling of short-term inflation expectations, aligning with the Federal Reserve's target inflation rate of 2 per cent.

However, the report underlines that the US labour market's dynamics present a unique challenge, with low unemployment rates persisting alongside high job vacancies, defying conventional expectations. This structural shift is expected to endure until the end of 2025, influencing global monetary policies and economic strategies.

Advertisement

Moreover, the report sheds light on the surge in gold prices and demand, driven partly by central banks' increased appetite for the precious metal. This trend, coupled with rising non-mortgage interest payments in the US and distress sales in commercial real estate, reflects underlying complexities in the global economic landscape.

The report anticipates a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the third quarter of FY25. Despite moderate fuel prices, inflation is primarily being driven by food price dynamics, with CPI inflation expected to remain slightly above 5.0 per cent in the remaining months of FY24. The report forecasts a decline in inflation till July 2024, followed by a peak in September 2024 before decelerating.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the report highlights challenges and opportunities in liquidity management for the RBI, citing a decline in liquidity deficit since the last policy meeting. While deposit growth has rebounded, sustained credit growth momentum has widened the gap between deposits and credit growth, posing challenges for the banking sector.

Amid these dynamics, India has emerged as an attractive destination for foreign funds, with the highest inflows recorded in March. The report suggests that equity inflows currently dominate, but expects a potential surge in debt inflows, which could help in cooling yields on benchmark securities.
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

5 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

10 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

13 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

17 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

19 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

21 minutes ago
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

22 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

23 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

25 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

27 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

32 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

33 minutes ago
Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House

MAHE B’LRU

36 minutes ago
How To Get An Internship

How to get an Internship?

39 minutes ago
KS Eshwarappa

Rebellion in BJP

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo