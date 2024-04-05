×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

RBI MPC Meeting: RBI pegged India’s real GDP growth for FY25 at 7%

The apex bank pegged real GDP growth for 2024-25 in Q1 at 7.1 per cent, Q2 at 6.9 per cent, Q3 at 7.0 per cent, and Q4 at 7.0 per cent.

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Republic
Republic | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI Growth Forecast: The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent and projected the GDP growth for FY25 at 7 per cent on Friday. Beating all the expectations, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das kept the growth forecast unchanged at 7 per cent, as the Street was expecting an upward revision of growth forecasts in the backdrop of more than expected and estimated growth witnessed by the Indian economy in Q2 and Q3 of FY24.

“As per the second advance estimates (SAE), real gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at 7.6 per cent in 2023-24 on the back of buoyant domestic demand. Real GDP increased by 8.4 per cent in Q3, with strong investment activity and a lower drag from net external,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.  

Advertisement

According to Das, an expected normal south-west monsoon should support agricultural activity. Manufacturing is expected to maintain its momentum on the back of sustained profitability. Services activity is likely to grow above the pre-pandemic trend. 

Quarterly Growth Forecasts

Advertisement

“The prospects of fixed investment remain bright with business optimism, healthy corporate and bank balance sheets, robust government capital expenditure and signs of an upturn in the private capex cycle,” Das added.  Headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets, geoeconomic fragmentation, rising Red Sea disruptions, and extreme weather events, however, pose risks to the outlook. 

Taking all these factors into consideration, the apex bank pegged real GDP growth for 2024-25 in Q1 at 7.1 per cent, Q2 at 6.9 per cent, Q3 at 7.0 per cent, and Q4 at 7.0 per cent. 

Advertisement

What has changed?

As far as the full-year growth forecast is concerned, the RBI has kept it unchanged at 7 per cent. However, the downward revision has been made by the apex bank in Q1 of FY25 at 7.1 per cent, which was earlier projected to be at 7.2 per cent. Similarly, the RBI made an upward revision to the growth forecast in Q2 at 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent projected earlier. For Q3, the growth forecast is kept unchanged, and for Q4, the RBI has raised the GDP growth target to 7 per cent from the earlier projected GDP growth of 6.9 per cent. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Chelsea

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

5 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

5 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

5 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

7 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

7 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

8 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

9 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

10 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

12 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

12 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

13 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

13 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

14 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

16 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

16 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

17 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Huawei US trial

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo