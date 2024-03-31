×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

RBI mulling on a Digital India Trust Agency for tracking illegal lending apps

Apps not carrying the 'verified' signature of DIGITA should be considered unauthorised for law enforcement purposes, according to the sources.

Reported by: Business Desk
RBI DIGITA
RBI DIGITA | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India is contemplating on the establishment of a Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA) as part of its initiatives to control a rise in cyber fraud via the emergence of multiple illegal lending apps. 

DIGITA will allow for the verification of digital lending apps, thereby maintaining a public register for them, as per sources. 

The apps which will noot have a 'verified' DIGITA signature shall be deemed unauthorised for law enforcement purposes, the sources further elucidated.

This will act as a turning point against financial crimes in the digital space. 

Once enacted, DIGITA would also be responsible for vetting digital lending apps, the sources noted. 

An all-round verification process would aid in more transparency and accountability within the growing digital lending sector, which has seen a rise in fraudulent activities and unscrupulous practices in the recent times. 

The Reserve Bank of India has also shared with the IT Ministry a list of 442 unique digital lending apps for whitelisting with Google. 

Apart from that, Google has excluded more than 2,200 digital lending apps (DLAs) from its app store from September 2022 to August 2023.

Google has updated its policy with respect to enforcing loan apps on the PlayStore, permitting only those apps which are published by the RBI's regulated entities (REs) or those working in partnership with REs. 

RBI and the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry requested Google for bringing the change in policy.

(With PTI Inputs)  

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

election campaign

a few seconds ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

a few seconds ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

a few seconds ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

a minute ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

3 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

7 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

8 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

11 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

13 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

13 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

13 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

14 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

14 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

BJP Files Complaint

18 minutes ago
Apna Dal Kamerawadi and AIMIM alliance in up

INDI Vs PDM

18 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo